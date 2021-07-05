Edna Tickle Robinson
March 25, 1947 - July 2, 2021
Edna Tickle Robinson, 74, of Woodlawn, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at New River Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Robinson was born in Pearisburg, Virginia, to the late Walter Cleveland Tickle and Mary Kathleen Sutphin Tickle.
Survivors include her husband, Marcus Robinson of the home; children, Ashley "Chops" Lamb (Karen O.) of Hillsville, Kenneth Scott Lamb (Donna C.) of Hillsville, and Herbert Lee Terry Jr. of Woodlawn; brothers, Lester C. Tickle (Loretta), James Arnold Tickle (Doris) of Pembroke; mother-in-law, Maxine B. Robinson; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Dublin, Virginia.
Mrs. Robinson was a dedicated employee of the Radford Arsenal for 32 years. The family welcomes flowers or a memorial contribution may be made to the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.