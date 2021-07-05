Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Tickle Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Edna Tickle Robinson

March 25, 1947 - July 2, 2021

Edna Tickle Robinson, 74, of Woodlawn, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at New River Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Robinson was born in Pearisburg, Virginia, to the late Walter Cleveland Tickle and Mary Kathleen Sutphin Tickle.

Survivors include her husband, Marcus Robinson of the home; children, Ashley "Chops" Lamb (Karen O.) of Hillsville, Kenneth Scott Lamb (Donna C.) of Hillsville, and Herbert Lee Terry Jr. of Woodlawn; brothers, Lester C. Tickle (Loretta), James Arnold Tickle (Doris) of Pembroke; mother-in-law, Maxine B. Robinson; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Russell Payne officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Dublin, Virginia.

Mrs. Robinson was a dedicated employee of the Radford Arsenal for 32 years. The family welcomes flowers or a memorial contribution may be made to the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Mark, I'm sorry for your loss. Edna was a fine lady and I know she will be missed by many.
Buddy Swiney
Friend
July 25, 2021
Marcus and family, I am so sorry about the loss of Edna. I have so many fond memories of working with her at RAAP. She was a very sweet lady and will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Charlene Yancey
Coworker
July 6, 2021
Edna was a joy to work with. Always smiling and was an awesome worker. May her reward be great
Denise Oliver
Coworker
July 6, 2021
Mrs. Edna you was a wonderful Woman of God and you will be missed by many! RIP my beautiful sweet friend until we meet again in Heaven!..... Love and prayers for Marcus and the family
Amanda Dickerson
Friend
July 6, 2021
It was a blessing to see u again my dear friend. Wev'e had some good times and lots laughs. I will miss you, until we laugh together again girl. I'm glad u were happy all these years I didn't get to see you. Love you girl.
Sharon Dehart
Friend
July 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jessica Bakaitis
Family
July 4, 2021
Marcus and family, My husband Tony worked with Edna for those 32 years and they loved and respected one another dearly.Edna's precious prayers and her love and support, I believe with all my heart got Tony thru so many down falls. What a precious Angel , our hearts r broken
Wilma Nixon
Friend
July 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eugene anSandy Branscome
Friend
July 3, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the family, Edna was such a sweet person and a very Godly woman . She will dearly be missed. Prayers that God will give you all comfort and peace in the days ahead
Stacy Jennings
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results