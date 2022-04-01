Edward A. Arrington
January 27, 1933 - March 30, 2022
Edward A. Arrington, age 89, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on March 30, 2022, following a period of declining health. Affectionately known as "Ed" or "Slim," he was born in Franklin County and lived his adult life in the Roanoke-Salem area.
Ed served in the Marines during the Korean War and often reflected on his time of service with pride and honor. Following the service, he spent several years in the automobile industry before joining the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where he worked until his retirement as the Southern Division Appraisal Manager. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, including bowling, square dancing, fishing, and golf. He was especially fond of golf during his retirement years and won several tournament events. Hardworking, devoted to God and family, quick with a smile, and easy to laugh, he will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Ed's wife of 56 years, Frances Arrington, and his daughter, Sharlona Wimmer, both predeceased him. He is survived by two sons, Dale Arrington (Ann), and Charles Arrington (Cindy); son-in-law, Norman Wimmer; four grandchildren, Sheri Sloss, Keith Arrington (Amber), Jason Hartman, and Ross Arrington; great-grandchildren Taylor Sloss, Kyle Sloss, and Wyatt Arrington; his brother, Tony Arrington (Lilly); his sister, Jean Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Taylor, Lewis Gale Hospital, The Veterans Hospital, and Visiting Angels (Mary) for all their help in recent years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, located in Salem, Va. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel where friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Virginia Veterans Service Foundation www.virginiaveteransservicesfoundation.org
or another charity of choice
.
John M. Oakey & Son, Salem
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.