Edward Henry "Pete" DooleyDecember 9, 2020Edward Henry "Pete" Dooley, 89, of Stewartsville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Pete was a devoted charter member of Stewartsville Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department for 61 years. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Roanoke before retiring from Rainbo Bread. He was a member of Goodview Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. He was predeceased by his parents, Eustace and Lizzie Howell Dooley and brothers Aubrey and Harold Dooley.Left to cherish him are his love of 68 years, Betty Wright Dooley; loving daughter, Kathleen and David Wolfe; the lights of his life, his granddaughters, Sarah and Luke Higginbotham, Olivia and Robert Silva, and Emily Akers; great-grandchildren, Brody Radford and Maci Silva; his special friend, Kathleen Powers; his loved fur babies, Rusty and Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.Service with Fire Department Honors will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Goodview Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Stewartsville Chamblissburg Fire Department in his memory.