Edward Joseph HolzhauerNovember 21, 1944 - December 6, 2020Edward Joseph Holzhauer, 76, of Moneta, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence. Ed was born in Astoria, Queens, N.Y. on November 21, 1944, a son of Henry and Jean Holzhauer.He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Irene Holzhauer; his son, Matthew Holzhauer, daughter-in-law, Erin Holzhauer; granddaughter, Kathryne Holzhauer. He is also survived by his siblings, John Holzhauer, Jeanne Shelley, and Donna Lum; and numerous nieces and nephews.Ed graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, N.Y., in 1962 and joined the United States Air Force, where he was assigned to Air Force Intelligence. He was sent to Pakistan where he helped supervise reconnaissance flights over the former Soviet Union. In 1964, his father suffered a stroke and Ed received a hardship discharge to come home and support his family.Ed later worked for Pratt and Whitney (an American aerospace manufacturer), for a year prior to joining the Manhattan East Suite Hotels chain in New York City, N.Y., where he served as Operations Analyst before retiring to Moneta, Va. in 2011. Ed divided his time post-retirement by serving as a teacher's assistant at Moneta Elementary School and spending quality time with his long list of friends and family.Ed had a passion for life that included skydiving, scuba diving and travel to exotic locations such as Siberia and Patagonia. He was highly regarded for his honesty, integrity, intelligence, wit and compassion. Ed was known both inside and outside his social circle for contributing his time and skill to various humanitarian projects within the Moneta community. Ed was an irreplaceable member of our citizenry and will be miss profoundly by all who knew him.Funeral services will be conducted at Resurrection Catholic Church, at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Internment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.