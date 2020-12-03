Menu
Edward M. Montgomery

Edward M. Montgomery "Edd-Jr.", age 90, of Rocky Mount, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1930, to the late Charles Edgar and Lera Peters Montgomery; and sisters, Girlie Mae and Frankie Moncrief.

Surviving are his sweet loving wife of 66 happy years, Doris S. Montgomery; four sisters, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law; and special nephews, Chad Austin and Rex Ellis.

He was an active member at Furnace Creek Baptist Church for 40 years and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War where he was a tank driver. Jr. worked as a Heating and Cooling Technician. His hobby was playing banjo with his band and the DQ Band. He was a wonderful, loving husband and brother.

There will be no visitation due to the virus. A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
