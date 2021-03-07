Menu
Edward Lee Pratt
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Edward Lee Pratt

March 2, 2021

Edward Lee Pratt, 48, of Elliston, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Edward loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids. He was a gun collector and loved old cars, including his 1964 Nova. He was devoted to and loved his job at Steel Dynamics for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Tingler Pratt; parents, Charles and Brenda Pratt; sons, Thomas Pratt, Zachary Pratt, and Jacob Pratt; daughter, Rebecca Tingler; brother, Timothy Pratt; sister, Carolyn Pratt Mycek; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friends, William Statum and Jimmy Sinclair.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Boothe officiating. Interment will follow in the Pratt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Please note, masks and social distancing are required when attending services inside of Maberry Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Dear Pratt family, Cindy and I are so sorry for your loss. Enjoyed so much chatting with him and the three boys through the years. You are much in our prayers. Sincerely, Dave Sisson
Dave Sisson
March 10, 2021
Our hearts go out to you all especially Eddie's parents & children. We enjoyed having Eddie for a neighbor for countless years. He was a great guy all the way around & he will be missed. You all will be in our thoughts & prayers.
The Abbott Family
March 8, 2021
Clifford & Brenda, sending my condolences to you, and the rest of the family. May God hold you all tight and provide you peace, comfort, and understanding. We may not know the answers to all the questions but we know who does, and that is Jesus Christ. Lean on him when you're not strong he'll give you strength to carry on. Clifford & Brenda, big ((HUGS)) to you! Love y'all! Clifford, my Daddy (Uncle Sidney) sends his condolences as well. He said it was sad and he hated that for y'all.
Rhonda Casey Holbrook
March 6, 2021
