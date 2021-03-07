Clifford & Brenda, sending my condolences to you, and the rest of the family. May God hold you all tight and provide you peace, comfort, and understanding. We may not know the answers to all the questions but we know who does, and that is Jesus Christ. Lean on him when you're not strong he'll give you strength to carry on. Clifford & Brenda, big ((HUGS)) to you! Love y'all! Clifford, my Daddy (Uncle Sidney) sends his condolences as well. He said it was sad and he hated that for y'all.

Rhonda Casey Holbrook March 6, 2021