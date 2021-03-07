Edward Lee Pratt
March 2, 2021
Edward Lee Pratt, 48, of Elliston, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Edward loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids. He was a gun collector and loved old cars, including his 1964 Nova. He was devoted to and loved his job at Steel Dynamics for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Tingler Pratt; parents, Charles and Brenda Pratt; sons, Thomas Pratt, Zachary Pratt, and Jacob Pratt; daughter, Rebecca Tingler; brother, Timothy Pratt; sister, Carolyn Pratt Mycek; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friends, William Statum and Jimmy Sinclair.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Boothe officiating. Interment will follow in the Pratt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Please note, masks and social distancing are required when attending services inside of Maberry Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.