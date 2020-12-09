Edward Lee Saunders
December 6, 1944 - December 4, 2020
Edward Lee Saunders, 77, of Pembroke, Va, departed this life to enter into his Heavenly Home in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Radford, Va., on December 6, 1944, he was a son of the late Grant and Essie Mae Blake Saunders.
Lee spent his life quietly supporting his family in production at both Celanese and AT&T. He was a member of Pembroke First Baptist Church.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and sisters; one stepdaughter, Virginia Jenny Oakes; and a brother-in-law, Everett Parks.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mollie Parks Saunders of Pembroke; his daughters, Tomika Saunders of Pembroke, and Melissa Mills of Narrows; a son, Jamie Mills (Jessica) of Christiansburg; a brothers, Leonard Saunders (Kat) of Radford; brothers-in-law, David Parks, and John Parks; a special brother-in-law, Fonzi Austin; sisters-in-law, Diane Parks, and Margaret Ross; several other in-laws; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Birchlawn Burial Park with the Reverend Marcus Turner officiating. The family will receive friends at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, Va., from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Saunders family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.