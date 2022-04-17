Edward Kenneth Sowder
March 25, 1937 - April 15, 2022
Edward Kenneth Sowder, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Ailene Creasy Sowder, and nephews and nieces, David Chocklett, Janice Heard, Michael Chocklett, Randall Sowder, and Steven Sowder.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, Theo Asa Sowder and Ethel May Wertz; brother, William J. Sowder; and sister, Carrie Mae Chocklett.
Edward retired from Rusco Window Company after 37 years of service and was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. Since retiring Edward traveled the United States with his wife, Lois, and their poodles, in their motor home.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Carilion Hospice for their excellent care of Edward.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Harvey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 until 2 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel on the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.