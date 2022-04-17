Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Kenneth Sowder
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
Send Flowers
Edward Kenneth Sowder

March 25, 1937 - April 15, 2022

Edward Kenneth Sowder, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Ailene Creasy Sowder, and nephews and nieces, David Chocklett, Janice Heard, Michael Chocklett, Randall Sowder, and Steven Sowder.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Theo Asa Sowder and Ethel May Wertz; brother, William J. Sowder; and sister, Carrie Mae Chocklett.

Edward retired from Rusco Window Company after 37 years of service and was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. Since retiring Edward traveled the United States with his wife, Lois, and their poodles, in their motor home.

The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Carilion Hospice for their excellent care of Edward.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Harvey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 until 2 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel on the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Apr
19
Service
3:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E. Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.