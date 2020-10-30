Schulz Sr.
Edward Thomas
October 28, 2020
Edward Thomas Schulz Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the home that he loved.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Schulz; parents, Edward and Loretta Schulz; and sister, Anne Stahl.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Debbie Schulz; son, Edward T. Schulz, Jr. and wife, Mary Beth; grandchildren, Eddie Schulz and wife, Kassi, Patrick Schulz, Jack Schulz, and Susan Schulz; brothers, Arthur Schulz and wife, Barbara, Walter Schulz and wife, Janet; and good friends of many years, Tony and Joan Nemec.
Ed served in the National Guard for four years and will be remembered by many as a great family man, great fence man, a kind and generous man, and a man who had a smile for everyone.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marybeth Garten, RN at Davita Dialysis Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, wonderful care, and compassion they had for Ed and the family. Thank you very much.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Church of the Transfiguration with Father McNally officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Church of the Transfiguration or charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.