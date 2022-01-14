Edward Jackson "Eddie" Trump Jr.
August 29, 1954 - January 11, 2022
Edward J. Trump Jr., 67, of Christiansburg, Va. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born in Christiansburg on August 29, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Trump Sr.; his grandmother, Molly McGuyer; his special mentor, Hubert Horne; and a special friend, Kay Young. Eddie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paulette Trump; his children, Bobby (April) Trump and Devin Trump; grandson, Guy Trump; mother, Jean Trump; siblings, Kathy Harvey, Debbie Akers, Shelby (Donald) Main, Jerry (Sue Williams) Trump; special family and caretaker, Jennifer Zimmerman; special niece, Brittany (Michael) Lee; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces; special family, Angelia (Paul) Savel, Nikki Partin, Josh Savel, Matthew (Cat) Hauschildt, and Taylor (Aaron) Lusk; special friend, Dickie Horne; faithful companion, Cassie, and numerous other family and friends.
Eddie was employed by Horne Funeral Home as a funeral director and embalmer from 1971 to 2014 and served as Vice President and became part owner in 1987. Eddie was a member of Christiansburg Rescue Squad from 1975 to 2013. During his service, longest active running member and achieved his Life Membership.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Horne Funeral Home with Pastor Myron Powell officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hornefuneralservice.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 14, 2022.