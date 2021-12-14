Edward L. Wold Jr.
January 16, 1930 - December 10, 2021
Edward Wold, 91, of Salem, was welcomed by Jesus to his heavenly home to be reunited with his loving wife Grace on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Ed was born in Cloquet, Minnesota, on Thursday, January 16, 1930. After High School, he joined the Army and served in Korea from 1948 to 1952. He then went to college where he met Grace and they married in 1956. He graduated from Syracuse University with his Master's degree in social work.
He relocated his family to Virginia in 1971 to go to work for the Salem VA Medical Center where he worked for 24 years. He then earned his clinical social work license and entered into private practice.
Ed and Grace were active members of Gideon's International for 23 years and they then became pastors of Sharon Baptist Church in Clifton Forge, Virginia where he and Grace served for 17 years. He finally fully retired in 2013.
His life enjoyments included his family, tree farming, canoeing, wildlife, and model shipbuilding. He occasionally wrote articles about tree farming from the standpoint of a landowner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Wold Sr., and Esther O. Johnson Wold; and his wife, Gladys Grace Wold.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Becky Burnett (Brian); son, Jeffrey Wold (Shirley); grandchildren, Nathan (Kimberly), Shannon, Stevie (Alison), and Shawn; and great-grandchildren, Trey, Jude, and Johnny. He also leaves behind a host of dear friends from Melrose Baptist Church where they were members.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Greg Hetherington officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Gideons International: www.gideons.org/donate
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.