LugarEdwin "Eddie"October 17, 2020Edwin "Eddie" Lugar, 58, of Thaxton, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born March 27, 1962 a son of the late Kenneth L. Lugar and Rosie Carter Lugar.Eddie is survived by several cousins and other family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Parker Family Cemetery, Bordelon Drive, Thaxton, Va. with Pastor Eric Pennington officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.