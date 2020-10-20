Menu
Roanoke Times
Edwin P. Cook
Cook

Edwin P.

July 2, 1943

September 12, 2020

Edwin P. Cook, 77, born on July 2, 1943, passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Ed, as he was known by most who knew him, was born in W.Va. He was the son of Powell Cook and Elsie (Walls) Cook, both deceased.

Ed was a retired man of many talents and abilities, most notably was his talent as a professional drummer, something in which he took great pride.

He is survived by his daughters, Jean Ann (Mike) Nichols of Lumberton, Texas and Anita (Bob) Larimore of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two granddaughters, two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

Ed was laid to rest privately on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery in Salem, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
