Edwin Mark Stewart
July 7, 1955 - March 15, 2021
Edwin Mark Stewart, 65, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Radford. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ann Stewart.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Kathy Stewart; sons, Nathan (Lauren) Stewart of Kenosha, Wis., Nicholas (Katie) Stewart of Rockledge, Fla., and Nolan (Brittany) Stewart of Blacksburg; grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, Avery, Henry, Reid and Brynn; sisters, Karen Stewart and Teresa Wright, both of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Compassion Church in Radford. A celebration of Mark's life will begin at 7 p.m. with Dr. Hal Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Duke Cancer Center at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci?technique_code=CCCWBDNN
.
The Stewart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.