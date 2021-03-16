Menu
Edwin Mark Stewart
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Edwin Mark Stewart

July 7, 1955 - March 15, 2021

Edwin Mark Stewart, 65, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Radford. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ann Stewart.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Kathy Stewart; sons, Nathan (Lauren) Stewart of Kenosha, Wis., Nicholas (Katie) Stewart of Rockledge, Fla., and Nolan (Brittany) Stewart of Blacksburg; grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, Avery, Henry, Reid and Brynn; sisters, Karen Stewart and Teresa Wright, both of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Compassion Church in Radford. A celebration of Mark's life will begin at 7 p.m. with Dr. Hal Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Duke Cancer Center at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci?technique_code=CCCWBDNN.

The Stewart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Compassion Church
Radford, VA
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Compassion Church
Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy I am so sorry my sincere condolences to you and the Family. Will keep you your sons in thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Blake Arrington
Friend
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kathy and Family I'm so sorry to hear about Mark's passing. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Sonya Walker
Friend
March 19, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Noma Walker and Family
Friend
March 19, 2021
Eddie and I are so sorry for your family''s loss. Mark was a special friend to us. We are praying for you and your family for comfort and peace. If we can do anything for you, just let us know. My God bless you
Sheila Linville
Friend
March 17, 2021
Carthage College
March 16, 2021
Kathy and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mark, he was always so friendly when we can into the office, we are keeping you in Prayer in the coming days! Love and Prayers!
Angela Huff
Friend
March 16, 2021
I was heartbroken to learn of Mark's passing. Kathy and family, you have my sincerest sympathy, with hope that many happy memories will comfort you. Your faith in the Lord and the support of your many friends will help to carry you through.
Pam Conner
Friend
March 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thinking of you all during this most difficult time.
Renee Ratcliffe
Friend
March 15, 2021
