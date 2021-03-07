Eileen Charuka (McCarthy)Eileen Charuka (McCarthy), age 77 of Moneta, Va., formerly of Closter, N.J., passed away peacefully at home with her family after a long battle with cancer.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Peter Charuka; three children; Karen Charuka-Justin, Gregory Charuka and Steven Charuka; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Katelynne, Matthew, Lauren and Nicole; her sister, Elizabeth McCarthy; her brother, Eugene Quirk, along with many good friends, nieces and nephews.The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Carillion Hospital. Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice, Roanoke, Va. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to this non-profit organization. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount, Va.