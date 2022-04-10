Eileen J. Harris



July 10, 1929 - April 1, 2022



Eileen Jennings Harris, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving children.



Eileen was born on July 10, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph Andrew Jennings and Mildred Johnson Jennings. Early in her life, the family moved to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where at age three, Eileen made her first public appearance on stage, playing the violin in a children's orchestra. After graduating from the Holy Angels Convent in Halifax, she attended the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Ontario, specializing in drama.



It was in Toronto where Eileen met her future husband, Dr. Ronald Blythe Harris. They married on June 6, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wis., and in 1955 they moved to Roanoke, Va. where they raised their family. Ron predeceased Eileen on March 25, 2013. She is survived by their three children and their spouses, David C. Harris and his wife, Jeanne of Lexington, Ky.; Rhonda H. French and her husband, Christopher of Woodstock, Va.; and Andrew J. Harris and his wife, Kelly of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Katherine M. Harris and her fiancé, Andre Altaly of Denver, Colo., Matthew D. Harris of Louisville, Ky., Rebecca B. French of Harrisonburg, Va., Warren B. French II, of Woodstock, Va., and Stuart T. French and his wife, Tiffany of Harrisonburg, Va., William M. Harris and Clark A. Harris of Richmond, Va.; a great-granddaughter, Taylor M. French of Harrisonburg, Va.; a sister, Patricia J. Michas and her husband, Jim of Meridian, Idaho; a niece and six nephews and numerous cousins.



Eileen was an active member and supporter of the arts in the Roanoke community. She acted in plays with the Showtimers Community Theatre and was a leader of the Roanoke Valley Children's Theatre, directing children's plays and serving as President of the organization. Eileen was also an artist, taking up painting later in life and producing many works of art for family, friends and the community. It was in her paintings that Eileen found her true artistic passion and talent. Eileen will be remembered for her impeccable sense of fashion and style which were apparent in all facets of her life.



She was a member of the Roanoke Academy of Medicine Auxiliary and served as its 1990-1991 president. She was also a member of the Roanoke Valley Garden Club, the Beautification Committee of Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the Gourmet Club, and Shi Kang Sorority. She shared a love for Smith Mountain Lake with her husband and was a charter member of the Virginia Inland Sailing Association (VISA). In younger years Eileen enjoyed tennis and skiing. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Roanoke.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Eric Long officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church. Interment will be in the Columbarium at St. John's during a private family service. The family would like to thank Elaine Hicks and the caregivers and staff of Brandon Oaks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or Lions Sight Foundation of Va., PO Box 1772, Roanoke, VA 24001. Arrangements by Oakey's South Roanoke Chapel.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.