Elaine McKee KingOctober 20, 1929 - September 22, 2021Elaine McKee King, 91, formerly of Radford, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Salem Terrace Assisted Living Facility, Salem, Va.Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, the late Edd and Reba McKee of Johnson City, Tenn., where Elaine grew up; brothers, Robert McKee, Gene McKee, and Ralph McKee; sisters-in-law, Jimmie McKee, and Myrtle McKee; and brothers-in-law, Richard Rahm and Jack King.Survivors include her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas (Tom) King of Salem Terrace, Salem, Va.; daughter, Susan King of Roanoke, Va.; son, Nathaniel King of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Lillian King of Radford, Va.; sisters, Louise Rahm of Atlanta, Ga., and Shirley Budlong (Don) of Richmond, Va.; sisters-in-law, Sarah McKee of Kingsport, Tenn., and Lonette King of Bristol, Va.; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.Elaine attended East Tennessee State University. She taught School in Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia. After teaching, while rearing her family, she was an active member and leader in numerous organizations including: American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Radford Hospital Auxiliary, National PTA, Girl Scouts of the USA, Blacksburg First Church of God, Radford First Church of God, Triedstone Christian Fellowship, and former member, PEO Chapter AB to name a few.The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice with very special gratitude to Venessa Stosser.The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Gina Rhea and the Rev. Liz Dowdy officiating.Private Interment will be in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The American Red Cross.The King family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford.MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORYRadford, Virginia