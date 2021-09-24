Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine McKee King
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Elaine McKee King

October 20, 1929 - September 22, 2021

Elaine McKee King, 91, formerly of Radford, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Salem Terrace Assisted Living Facility, Salem, Va.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, the late Edd and Reba McKee of Johnson City, Tenn., where Elaine grew up; brothers, Robert McKee, Gene McKee, and Ralph McKee; sisters-in-law, Jimmie McKee, and Myrtle McKee; and brothers-in-law, Richard Rahm and Jack King.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas (Tom) King of Salem Terrace, Salem, Va.; daughter, Susan King of Roanoke, Va.; son, Nathaniel King of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Lillian King of Radford, Va.; sisters, Louise Rahm of Atlanta, Ga., and Shirley Budlong (Don) of Richmond, Va.; sisters-in-law, Sarah McKee of Kingsport, Tenn., and Lonette King of Bristol, Va.; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Elaine attended East Tennessee State University. She taught School in Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia. After teaching, while rearing her family, she was an active member and leader in numerous organizations including: American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Radford Hospital Auxiliary, National PTA, Girl Scouts of the USA, Blacksburg First Church of God, Radford First Church of God, Triedstone Christian Fellowship, and former member, PEO Chapter AB to name a few.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice with very special gratitude to Venessa Stosser.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Gina Rhea and the Rev. Liz Dowdy officiating.

Private Interment will be in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The American Red Cross.

The King family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Sep
26
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Elaine was such a Kind and sweet lady. Tom and family I truly am so sorry for your loss.
Vanda Williams
October 4, 2021
Elaine was a wonderful person and good neighbor. My sympathy goes out for the family. Lillian, I know you will miss her.
Jackie Spaulding
Neighbor
October 2, 2021
Elaine King is one of the finest people I have ever known. She was absolutely brilliant and such an excellent teacher in every way by precept and example. Her life was a life done right and lived well. She leaves a legacy of excellence in standards for all to observe. I am so very honored to have known this wise and very wonderful woman of God here on earth.
Connie Wright
Friend
September 30, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 27, 2021
She was a sweet lady We enjoyed her when she visited our garden center Prayers for your family
Sherry Vaughn
Friend
September 26, 2021
Praying for your dearly beloved family during this time... May God's peace embrace each of you. With love and prayers, Mickie
Michele Dotter
Friend
September 25, 2021
I had the pleasure of taking care of Ms. Elaine when I was an employee of CSL in radford. She is a gem never to be forgotten. My deepest prayers go out to her loving family. Lillian big hugs to you. Y'all are one of the greatest family's I ever met. Your mother's kindness and her infectious smile shows through all of you. Bless you all
Kellie Deal
Family
September 24, 2021
Tom, Susan, Nathaniel and Lillian-- My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. I have fond memories of all of you while I attended the Radford Church of God during my college years. May our God grant each of you an overabundance of His comfort, love, and strength in the coming days.
Freda Johnson
Friend
September 24, 2021
Prayers of comfort I knew Elaine from her volunteer work at the hospital — a very special person and friend
Virginia Ousley
Friend
September 23, 2021
Tom, Lillian,Susan and Nathaniel, Truly wish I could be with you during this time. I have so many treasured memories being with all of you and in your homes. Elaine was a special lady and gifted in so many ways. By example she has left all of us with gifts of how to love people, hospitality with great warmth, always a word of wisdom, love for family and God. My thoughts and love are with you during this time and always. Love you Tom , love you Lillian , love you Susan, love you Nathaniel. ❤
Betty Curnutt
Friend
September 23, 2021
Elaine will be missed by me. Although I haven't seen her for a while, I truly thought the world of both her and Tom. May God bless the family in their time of sorrow. All my prayers.
Donnie Harris
Friend
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results