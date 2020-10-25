Ms Elaine , I used to call her Lady. She was my neighbor for 20 years . I always told her she reminded me of my grandmother. We shared many laughs over the years . I was always in awe of her . She worked, she kept her house tidy , she baked , she was always in church on Sunday morning. She loved the lord , and always told me stories about her family . She was a proud lady, she accomplished so much . We shared the love of Nicholas Sparks books , and the Dallas Cowboys . I will always think of her when I watch them play. We always said if we ever won the lottery, we would go to Dallas to see them play in person . She always loved baseball , her team was the Mets . I had never met a lady that was so educated about sports , she dearly loved it! Around the holidays , and birthdays , she would be out delivering her homemade cakes . She was a simple person, but extraordinarily. I will miss you my friend. Go Cowboys !

Beth Bird Friend October 24, 2020