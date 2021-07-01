Elder Edward Alan Terry
November 22, 1937 - June 29, 2021
Elder Edward Alan Terry, 83, of Meadows of Dan and formerly of Floyd, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home. He was born in Patrick County on November 22, 1937.
Elder Terry was a member of New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church and had pastored at five Primitive Baptist churches; Old Hollow Church in Mt. Airy, N.C., Camp Branch Church in Figsboro, New Dan River Church in Vesta, New Bell Spur Church in Meadows of Dan, and Old Center Church in Franklin County. He served his Primitive Baptist Churches with Faith and Love for a great many years.
Elder Terry was preceded in death by his father, William Hugh Terry; mother, Cora Ilene Hale Terry Clifton; a daughter, Deborah Patterson; and brothers, James Lee Terry, William Hale Terry, and George Thomas Terry.
Elder Terry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hallie Loraine Terry of the home; two sons, Gary Edward Terry (wife, Mary) of Rocky Mount and Victor Alan Terry (wife, Veronica) of Moneta. Two daughters, Rhonda Terry of Christiansburg, and Glenda Robinette of Roanoke; eight grandchildren, Stacie Yaunsem, Eric Huff, Bobby Joe Robinette, Kelly Robinette, Sean Patterson, James Patterson, Daniel Terry, and Erika Terry; and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marie Bowman of Meadows of Dan, Ruth Hall of Hillsville, and Jane Largen of Dugspur.
Funeral services for Elder Terry will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mark Terry officiating, Elder Carl Terry, and Elder Cleo Robertson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:30 until 8 p.m., at the New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations will be accepted or memorials may be made to the New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church c/o Tony R. Horton, 1429 Howlett Street, Hillsville, Virginia, 24343.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.