Eldridge "Pete" Douglas BoitnottMay 2, 1935 - October 6, 2021Eldridge "Pete" Douglas Boitnott, 86, of Boones Mill, Va. passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1935 the son of the late Woody and Lelia Reid Boitnott. He was a member of Boones Mill Church of the Brethren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Angell Boitnott; sisters, Alice, Mary, AdaLee; brother, Maynard. Surviving are his brother, James; two sisters, Helen, Irene; son, Ronnie Boitnott. Special "Thanks" to his caregivers at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center also Heartland Hospice Care.Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Dunahoo Family Cemetery, Narrows Road, Boones Mill, Va. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 540 334-5151.