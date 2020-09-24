FUTTEN Eleanor Altis August 27, 1936 September 21, 2020 Eleanor Altis Futten, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on Bent Mountain to Henry and Dovie Altis on August 27, 1936. Eleanor was a retired math teacher with Roanoke City Schools, working for many years at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Patrick Henry High School. She enjoyed traveling with her family to places including Daytona Beach, Alaska, Disney World, and many more. True to her profession as a teacher, Eleanor was an avid reader. One of her greatest pleasures in life was the bond with her Siamese cat, Thai. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Lee Futten; and brothers, Herbert Altis and James Altis. Left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her daughter, Wendi Turner; daughter/granddaughter, Heather Joyce; grandsons, Donald Sink and Matthew Sink; great-granddaughters, Holly Sink and Sadie Sink; and her loving caregiver/companion, April Rochford. Eleanor's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their outstanding care of Eleanor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com .