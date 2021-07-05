Menu
Eleanor Dooley Witt
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Eleanor Dooley Witt

January 21, 1943 - July 2, 2021

Eleanor Dooley Witt, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.

She was born in Bedford County, Virginia, to Howard Lee and Julia F. Dooley. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 47 ½ years, W. Wayne Witt.

She is survived by a sister, Judith D. Witt and her husband, Luther L., of Raphine, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor attended Roanoke Valley Baptist Temple and she retired from Roanoke Gas Company.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Terry Mabrey and The Rev. G. Douglas Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jul
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
I worked with Eleanor at Roanoke Gas Company for 15 years. She was always a hard working, caring person who helped many customers and coworkers alike. She knew my grandparents and was always concerned for their welfare. She will be missed by all. My condolences to her family.
Nancy Reid
Work
July 8, 2021
We´ve known you and Wayne for years. You made us part of your family and we will never forget Wayne´s smile and your love you showed us . You both will be greatly missed .
Paige Family
Family
July 7, 2021
Eleanor and Wayne were great neighbors, not only to my Mother but all neighbors on the street. She was a caring person, generous and so kind to those who knew her. She will be missed.
Jeanne F Hall
July 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie & Kathy Williams
Family
July 3, 2021
