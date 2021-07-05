Eleanor Dooley Witt
January 21, 1943 - July 2, 2021
Eleanor Dooley Witt, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.
She was born in Bedford County, Virginia, to Howard Lee and Julia F. Dooley. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 47 ½ years, W. Wayne Witt.
She is survived by a sister, Judith D. Witt and her husband, Luther L., of Raphine, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor attended Roanoke Valley Baptist Temple and she retired from Roanoke Gas Company.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Terry Mabrey and The Rev. G. Douglas Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.