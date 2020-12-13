Elinor Glyn Baker Lucas
October 16, 1925 - December 9, 2020
Elinor Glyn Baker Lucas, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
She was born in Floyd County, Virginia and moved to Roanoke at a young age. Elinor graduated from Jefferson High School and remained a lifelong resident of the Roanoke Valley. She was a member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Elinor lived a long life and took pleasure in an abundance of interests, activities, and passions. She loved all kinds of music and was an excellent singer. Her expertise at cooking was enjoyed by many friends and family over the years. She also liked watching and learning about birds, especially her favorite, cardinals.
The main focus of everything in Elinor's life, however, was her family. The love she shared with her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was her greatest source of happiness and pride.
Elinor was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Ira Jackson Lucas.
Left to treasure many fond memories of Elinor are her daughter, Mary Paige Lucas (Richard Tremaine) of Roanoke; son, Stephen Lucas (Jo Donna) of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Tremaine (Katie), Anna Johnson (Ben), and William Tremaine; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and David Tremaine.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the wonderful staff at Pheasant Ridge Memory Center.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.