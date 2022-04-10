Elinor "Ellie" M. Old
February 18, 1927 - April 7, 2022
Elinor "Ellie" M. Old, 95, of Salem, Va. and formerly of Baltimore, Md., walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Ellie's career focused on being a medical secretary. Throughout life, she was passionately involved in church. While living in Baltimore, she served at Grace United Methodist Church. After moving to Salem, her home was Cave Spring United Methodist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School most because of her love for children. She also enjoyed traveling the world, and she made friends everywhere she went. She lived a modest life so as to help others. She would rather go without if that meant she could give more to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank E. and Flossie L. Old; nephews, Stephen D. Beckner, David W. Beckner, and Anthony (Tony) J. Beckner; sister, Pauline (Polly) Beckner and husband, James E. Jr.; and brother-in-law, Warren Trent.
Her surviving family includes her sister, Jean Trent; niece, Sheila Beckner; nephews, Alan Trent and John Beckner; and others including many who had honorarily adopted her as Grandmother.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staff at Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center as well as Jessica with Intrepid Hospice.
The celebration of Ellie's life will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church located at 4505 Hazel Drive in Roanoke, Va. A period of visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Lauren Lobenhofer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.