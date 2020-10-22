Hypes
Elisha Nichols
October 19, 2020
Elisha Nichols Hypes, 35, of Pilot, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 19, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and everyone who has been affected by her radiant smile and love that she had expressed in life.
Elisha graduated from Old Dominion with a bachelor's degree and worked with the Wall Residence family. She loved spending her time with her family and friends along with being an avid crafter.
She is survived by her husband, Shannon Hypes; father, Elton Nichols (Kathy); mother, Donna Sowers; brother, David Songer (Tiffany); sisters, Alyssa Huff, Victoria Simpkins (Daniel); niece and nephew, Charlee and Michael Songer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Brooks, Dr. Charles Harris, Dr. Paul Savage, Dr. Nicholas Marko, and Carilion Hospice with a special thanks to Nicole Thompson, RN.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Martin and Pastor Leon Alley officiating. There will be a visitation two hours prior to service time. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
S&E 4EVER
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.