My earliest memories are of her teaching us the words to Frère Jacques. It seems we sang it whenever we saw her. First in French — then in English. Back and forth, back and forth we sang as she corrected our pronunciation. She was my favorite aunt. And along with my mom, my earliest role model. I wanted to go to college, join a sorority, and so much more because of them. Third Sundays at Poplar Mount, overnights in Smithfield and later longer visits to Roanoke are just a fraction of the memories she brings to mind. There was so much love; her tremendous legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Soror Aunt Elizabeth.

Sheila Solomon Family September 26, 2020