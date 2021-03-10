Elizabeth Barger "Libby" Clendenen
March 8, 1930 - March 8, 2021
Elizabeth Barger "Libby" Clendenen, 91, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Libby worked for many years for Perma Clean in Vinton, and later worked for Carter and Jones on Melrose Avenue. She was a member of Green Ridge Baptist Church.
Surviving are her loving and adoring husband of 39 years, James Clendenen Sr.; daughter, Linda Barron; son, David (Wanda) Furry, all of Clifton Forge; stepson, James (Beth) Clendenen Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida.; stepdaughters, Brenda (Greg) Welker, of Lincoln, Illinois; Jennifer (Scott) Campbell of Ellensburg, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family will honor Libby's request that there be no visitation or funeral service. Private entombment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.