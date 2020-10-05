Menu
Elizabeth Hambrick Dunford
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Dunford

Elizabeth Hambrick

March 1, 1935 -Sept. 25, 2020

Elizabeth Hambrick Dunford was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Dunford; her parents, Ethel and Lee Hambrick; and her sisters, Louise Dunford, Ann Necessary, and Juanita Kessler.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lee Dunford; her sister, Betty Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth graduated from Fleming High School. During her lifetime she was manager of Davis Marine Insurance in Miami, Florida.

Graveside services will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
, Salem, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
