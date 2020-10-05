Dunford



Elizabeth Hambrick



March 1, 1935 -Sept. 25, 2020



Elizabeth Hambrick Dunford was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Dunford; her parents, Ethel and Lee Hambrick; and her sisters, Louise Dunford, Ann Necessary, and Juanita Kessler.



She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lee Dunford; her sister, Betty Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Elizabeth graduated from Fleming High School. During her lifetime she was manager of Davis Marine Insurance in Miami, Florida.



Graveside services will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home.

