Elizabeth Snider Bryan Hinkle



December 14, 2020



Mom transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, December 14, 2020, just 17 days short of her 98th birthday.



She is remembered lovingly by her three children, Becky Abbott, Buddy Bryan (Carol), and Billy Bryan (Julie); seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. The family thanks her caregivers over the last 19 months, Tammy Tolley, Mimi Sanders, and Takiesha Swift. Becky and Buddy are especially thankful to Billy, Julie and daughters, Kelly Anne and Lyndsey for their extraordinary devotion to Mom's care over the last five years.



A service will be planned for a later date. The family suggests that memorial gifts be directed to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3911 Greenland Ave. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.