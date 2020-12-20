Menu
Elizabeth Snider Bryan Hinkle
Elizabeth Snider Bryan Hinkle

December 14, 2020

Mom transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, December 14, 2020, just 17 days short of her 98th birthday.

She is remembered lovingly by her three children, Becky Abbott, Buddy Bryan (Carol), and Billy Bryan (Julie); seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. The family thanks her caregivers over the last 19 months, Tammy Tolley, Mimi Sanders, and Takiesha Swift. Becky and Buddy are especially thankful to Billy, Julie and daughters, Kelly Anne and Lyndsey for their extraordinary devotion to Mom's care over the last five years.

A service will be planned for a later date. The family suggests that memorial gifts be directed to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3911 Greenland Ave. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty was the best mother I never had. She was the dearest and most loving woman I've ever known. I miss her greatly.
Joellen Davis
Friend
June 26, 2021
Betty was my favorite neighbor on Angell Ave and had continued to be a treasured friend these many years. She made the world a better place.
Don and Connie Jennings Yates
December 25, 2020
She was a very loving warm and wonderful Aunt,I loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
Family
December 19, 2020
