Elizabeth Louise Garrity Houhoulis
April 15, 1930 - March 20, 2022
Elizabeth "Betty" Louise (Garrity) Houhoulis died peacefully at the age of 91 in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Betty was born in Medford, Mass., on April 15, 1930. She went to Portia Law School where she met her husband to be, Peter. They married in 1950 and started their family in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. In 1963, the family moved to Andover, Massachusetts where they raised four children and Betty worked as a fulltime bookkeeper at LaStrada Sportswear. After Peter died in 1986, she moved to Bradford, Massachusetts until she retired and moved to Roanoke, Virginia in 2006. She enjoyed the ocean and just walking the beach, collecting seashells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Houhoulis; her parents, William and Eunice (Jones) Garrity; her brothers, William Garrity and Jack Garrity; her sister, Joanne (Garrity) Lawrence; and her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth A. Houhoulis.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Natkin (Ian) of San Antonio, Texas, Beverly Coombs (Peter) of Kingston, N.H., Nicholas Houhoulis (Joan) of Meredith, N.H., and Peter Houhoulis (Karen) of Sunset Beach, N.C. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke for their dedication to providing quality care, not just to our mother, but to all the residents. You have our deepest admiration and gratitude for all your hard work.
Funeral and burial services at Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, MA are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.