Elizabeth Paxton HuberOctober 6, 1928 - April 13, 2022Elizabeth P. Huber, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with her family by her side. Libby was 93.The daughter of William and Della Paxton, Libby graduated from William Byrd High School with a "commercial degree" which included shorthand and secretarial skills. She married Billy DeLeon Caudle and they had three children, Shari Savage, passed in 2007, Larry Caudle, passed in 1994, and Karen Kessler, who lives with her husband, Tony, in Roanoke.Libby worked for many years in GE Employee Relations in Salem. She retired as an executive secretary for the legal department at GE in Charlottesville, Va. She married Heinrich Huber in 1961. Libby's family was always her focus. Many memories were made around their pool in Rainbow Forest with family and friends. She was always there to help Karen, Tony and their three sons. She was devoted to her granddaughter, Angel, and her great-granddaughters.Libby was preceded in death by Heinz, 2021; sisters and brothers-in-law, Claudine (Russell) Huffman, Margaret (Ray) Stewart, Betty (Ralph) Curd, Doris (Ed) Thurman, and Dorothy (Robert) King; brothers, Walter and Joe Paxton; and brother-in-law, Bob (Esther Mae) Caudle. Left to celebrate her life are Karen and Tony; her grandchildren, Angelique Simurina, and Daniel, Michael and Christopher (Lizzy Hopkinson) Kessler; great-grandchildren, Rhea Adkins and Leia Simurina; former sister-in-law, Esther Mae Caudle; brother-in-law, Horst (Melli) Huber; and special friend, Ingrid Gray. Special thanks go to her caregiver, Carolyn.Libby had the biggest and most generous heart. She will be greatly missed by all her family and those who knew and loved her.Visitation will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Lotz, Salem, with a casual memorial service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Library Foundation or to the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. Her books on tape were her lifeline in her later years.