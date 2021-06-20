Elizabeth "Betty" Atkinson LinkousJuly 11 1930 - June 18, 2021Elizabeth "Betty" Atkinson Linkous peacefully passed into the gates of Heaven on June 18, 2021. Betty was born on July 11, 1930, to Helen and Macil Atkinson. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 65 years, Harold G. Linkous, former Christiansburg Mayor; her brother, Lewis Atkinson wife, Ann and niece, Gail Atkinson Palmarini.Surviving to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, David and Brenda Linkous; and beloved granddaughter, Elena Linkous, all of Christiansburg. She is also survived by a first cousin, Gerald Pendleton of England; and nieces and nephews, Carol (Jack) Nienke of North Carolina, Linda Atkinson of Botetourt, Sara Boehme of California, Cyndi Graham of Blacksburg, Carol Mangold of Arizona, Mary Lou Merkt of South Carolina, Trever (Morgan) Nienke, Taylor Nienke, Lucy Treado, Lucia (Jushe) Torres, Nina Palmarini and very special friend, Wilma Snuffer of Christiansburg. She is also survived by her grand dogs, Saydi, Chance and Maverick.Betty was retired from the Virginia Tech Extension Service and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Methodist Church where she served in many positions, committees and church activities. Upon retirement, Betty enjoyed traveling with Harold to many destinations including Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean, but she most enjoyed annual family trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.Betty loved family get togethers during the holidays as well as any other time. She also enjoyed many family breakfast cookouts on the Blue Ridge Parkway. More than anything else, she loved her family and spent every minute she could with them. She was truly a source of love and inspiration to all who knew her.Until we see you again Mom, we will always love you and be inspired by you. You will forever be in our thoughts and memories!Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at McCoy Funeral Home. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Christiansburg Fire Department, 110 Depot Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073, or The League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090.