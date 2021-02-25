Elizabeth Sledge Magenbauer
June 10, 1942 - February 20, 2021
Elizabeth Sledge Magenbauer, 78, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1942, the daughter of William Ferebee Sledge and Katharine Crouch Sledge of Whiteville, N.C.
She had a fulfilling and wonderful life. As a child, she grew up in Whiteville, N.C., where she attended the local schools. Lake Waccamaw and the beaches of North Carolina and South Carolina were nearby, which were a favorite destination for her family, friends, and remained a favorite destination throughout her life. Elizabeth attended Queen's College, Charlotte, N.C. After graduating she taught English in Atlanta, Ga. Afterward, she was hired by the U.S. Air Force as a teacher in Bitburg, Germany. While in Germany she enjoyed traveling and experiencing the countries of Europe. After returning to the States, she lived in Erie, Pa. and Greenville, S.C. before finally settling in Salem, Va. in 1974. She worked for Wrenn Lumber Corporation in Roanoke for years and thoroughly enjoyed the friendships that started there. Elizabeth enjoyed volunteering at community events and helped start the 'PTA After-Prom' program at Salem High School.
She loved to be productive and share her knowledge as the "teacher" in her was always present. Most important to Elizabeth was the wonderful people in her life; for that, she was most fortunate. Elizabeth enjoyed business, traveling, reading, and most of all spending time with her four grandchildren Evyn, Olivia, Ellie, and Garrett. She had a unique and special bond with them.
Surviving are her sons, Brett Magenbauer and wife, Jia, and Stephen Magenbauer and wife, Edwynna; her brother, Glenn Sledge and wife, Martha Sue; her sister, Katharine "SooSoo" Fort; her four grandchildren, Evyn, Olivia, Ellie, and Garrett whom she called "the dessert of life"; nieces, Elisabeth Sledge Woodard and husband, Todd and their children, Katharine, Todd, Sarah, Caroline, and Rachel, and Jennifer Fort Martin and husband, Curry and their children, Liza and Margaret; nephew, David Stephen Fort and wife, Becca and their children, Drew and Blake; and her dear friend and neighbor of 46 years, Margie Smith.
A special thanks to her caregivers and friends that assisted her throughout her illness and battle with COPD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
A celebration of her life was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with the Rev. Bobby Pickle officiating. Elizabeth will be inurned in Whiteville, N.C. Friends gathered after 2 p.m. to breifly speak with the family and take their seats for the service.
