We lived in West Club Forest and knew Liz and her two sons. Steve and our son, Chad were best friends. I always considered Steve as my second son. We just connected as we grew up together. Liz was our friend and understood what it takes to provide an environment for kids to excel. She was a positive influence on everyone who knew her. I remember her driving that big station wagon to deliver her sons and other kids to where ever they needed to be. Thank you Liz for your big heart and love. Larry and Margaret Gearhart

Larry & Margaret Gearhart February 26, 2021