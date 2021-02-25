Menu
Elizabeth Sledge Magenbauer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Salem High School
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Elizabeth Sledge Magenbauer

June 10, 1942 - February 20, 2021

Elizabeth Sledge Magenbauer, 78, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1942, the daughter of William Ferebee Sledge and Katharine Crouch Sledge of Whiteville, N.C.

She had a fulfilling and wonderful life. As a child, she grew up in Whiteville, N.C., where she attended the local schools. Lake Waccamaw and the beaches of North Carolina and South Carolina were nearby, which were a favorite destination for her family, friends, and remained a favorite destination throughout her life. Elizabeth attended Queen's College, Charlotte, N.C. After graduating she taught English in Atlanta, Ga. Afterward, she was hired by the U.S. Air Force as a teacher in Bitburg, Germany. While in Germany she enjoyed traveling and experiencing the countries of Europe. After returning to the States, she lived in Erie, Pa. and Greenville, S.C. before finally settling in Salem, Va. in 1974. She worked for Wrenn Lumber Corporation in Roanoke for years and thoroughly enjoyed the friendships that started there. Elizabeth enjoyed volunteering at community events and helped start the 'PTA After-Prom' program at Salem High School.

She loved to be productive and share her knowledge as the "teacher" in her was always present. Most important to Elizabeth was the wonderful people in her life; for that, she was most fortunate. Elizabeth enjoyed business, traveling, reading, and most of all spending time with her four grandchildren Evyn, Olivia, Ellie, and Garrett. She had a unique and special bond with them.

Surviving are her sons, Brett Magenbauer and wife, Jia, and Stephen Magenbauer and wife, Edwynna; her brother, Glenn Sledge and wife, Martha Sue; her sister, Katharine "SooSoo" Fort; her four grandchildren, Evyn, Olivia, Ellie, and Garrett whom she called "the dessert of life"; nieces, Elisabeth Sledge Woodard and husband, Todd and their children, Katharine, Todd, Sarah, Caroline, and Rachel, and Jennifer Fort Martin and husband, Curry and their children, Liza and Margaret; nephew, David Stephen Fort and wife, Becca and their children, Drew and Blake; and her dear friend and neighbor of 46 years, Margie Smith.

A special thanks to her caregivers and friends that assisted her throughout her illness and battle with COPD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

A celebration of her life was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with the Rev. Bobby Pickle officiating. Elizabeth will be inurned in Whiteville, N.C. Friends gathered after 2 p.m. to breifly speak with the family and take their seats for the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd.

Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Whiteville Memorial Cemetery
1013 James B. White Hwy. N., Whiteville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
" Sledge " was my roommate at Queens in the 60 s. I was thinking of her and googled her. I was so sorry to hear of her passing but wonderful to read of her impact on her community and family. We had so much fun...sadly we lost contact over the years but I have the fondest memories of her...she was a delight, we had so many laughs. She made the world a better place.
Holly Hollingsworth OMalley
Friend
August 11, 2021
Steve, it is with great sadness that you are grieving the loss of your mother. Clay & Jason Ward also send their condolences Peace be with you old friend.
Rev. Tony Ward
February 28, 2021
We lived in West Club Forest and knew Liz and her two sons. Steve and our son, Chad were best friends. I always considered Steve as my second son. We just connected as we grew up together. Liz was our friend and understood what it takes to provide an environment for kids to excel. She was a positive influence on everyone who knew her. I remember her driving that big station wagon to deliver her sons and other kids to where ever they needed to be. Thank you Liz for your big heart and love. Larry and Margaret Gearhart
Larry & Margaret Gearhart
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Mother´s passing. I have fond memories of her.
Julie Mutphy
February 26, 2021
The Sizemore Group
February 25, 2021
