Elizabeth Caldwell Robinson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Elizabeth Caldwell Robinson

January 3, 1930 - December 13, 2020

Elizabeth Caldwell Robinson, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia died on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Roanoke, Elizabeth was born on January 3, 1930. She was the second of three daughters born to Burroughs Degge and James A. Walker Caldwell.

After graduating from Roanoke's Jefferson High School she attended Randolph Macon Women's College where she earned her BA degree in Music. Elizabeth also studied music - organ performance - at Julliard School in New York City.

Early in her college years Elizabeth met her husband Fuller and they married in 1954. Thus was launched over six happy decades of an adventurous life together. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling extensively with her family, and she was also always glad to return home. Deeply invested in raising their four children, Elizabeth was also ever committed to her church and broader community. Second Presbyterian Church continually felt Elizabeth's presence in the form of musician, Sunday school teacher, and Elder, among other roles.

Elizabeth also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years, and as a committed volunteer at the Presbyterian Community Center. Later in life she was a literacy volunteer, happy to help people to learn to read. In fact, one of Elizabeth's great joys was reading for pleasure. She always had a book underway, ready at hand, and she instilled this love of literature and reading in her children.

Elizabeth was a constant source of warmth, encouragement and steadfast love not only to her children and grandchildren, but to everyone she met. Her quiet, assuring character was appreciated by everyone. While somewhat reserved, Elizabeth nevertheless liked to laugh, and even in her last days she possessed that mischievous gleam in her eye.

Elizabeth is survived by John Fuller Robinson Jr., her adoring husband of 68 years; and also by her four children, Kit Caldwell Robinson (JoAnn Almer), Lynn Robinson Clark (Jeff Clark), John Walker Robinson (Marybeth Falls), and Virginia Anne Robinson (Bruce Courson). Also left to carry on in her footsteps are grandchildren, Clare Lyerly (Eric Lyerly), Anna Robinson, Connor Clark, Fuller Clark, Adam Robinson (Shaheen Ali), Ian Robinson (Elizabeth Rothera), Taylor Robinson (Taryn Dollings), and Dana Constanzer; also four great-grandchildren, Evangeline Lyerly, Jude Lyerly, Clementine Lyerly, and Walker Robinson.

The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Brookdale Memory Care, and especially Elizabeth's special friend and caregiver Stephanie Smith.

We will celebrate Elizabeth's life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The memorial will be live streamed for public attendance on the Second Presbyterian Church YouTube channel (youtube.com/secondpresbyterianchurchroanoke).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's honor to the charity of your choice.

Lotz Funeral Home

1001 Franklin Rd., Roanoke VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
I am so, so sorry to hear this. Mrs. Robinson was one of my mother Marina´s dearest friends. She has shared many happy memories of time they spent together as teenagers. Dr. Robinson, I am sending my love and prayers for you and your family.
Mia (Armistead) Freneaux
May 9, 2021
Elizabeth and I were born In the same year and I cannot remember when we were not friends. We were classmates at Jefferson High School. Fuller is my dentist, we were friends in scouting for a long time and beyond as we shared our love for the world of nature. Fuller, I know this to be a difficult and emotional time for you and your family. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. My best, Guy
Guy Buford
December 18, 2020
My condolences to The Robinson family. I Thank you for letting me get to know Elizabeth and yourselves. I will truly miss her. Love Stephanie
Stephanie Smith
December 17, 2020
Love and condolences to Fuller and all the Robinson clan. Izzy was so special to my Mom and deeply woven into the fabric of my life, as are all of you. I wish we could be there.
Mary (Thornton) Afflerbach
December 16, 2020
Elizabeth has been a dear friend since meeting in the first grade in 1936 at Highland Park Elementary. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love, Audrey
Audrey Wiley
December 15, 2020
Izzy was my mother's best friend for her entire life and my girl scout leader. She was always kind to us and it was comforting to me to be around her. I always think of Fuller at Christmas because he always came over to take pictures of us opening our presents. It was a privilege to grow up with Kit, Lynn, Johnny and Ginny. I wish you all and your families the very best. Much Love, Louise
Louise Thornton
December 15, 2020
