Izzy was my mother's best friend for her entire life and my girl scout leader. She was always kind to us and it was comforting to me to be around her. I always think of Fuller at Christmas because he always came over to take pictures of us opening our presents. It was a privilege to grow up with Kit, Lynn, Johnny and Ginny. I wish you all and your families the very best. Much Love, Louise

Louise Thornton December 15, 2020