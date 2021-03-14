Elizabeth Porter "Betty" Sittler
March 7, 1934 - March 8, 2021
Elizabeth Porter "Betty" Sittler (nee Ransone) passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home at Brandon Oaks in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was born on March 7, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late J.E.B. Ransone and Mary Price Ransone. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Ed Sittler, and four of her six siblings.
Betty leaves behind her children, Barbara Fink (Ben), David Sittler (Debbie) and Carol Furry (Mark); and her grandchildren, Andy Fink (Sarah), Katie Barns, Evan Sittler (Shannon), Lauren Sittler, Melissa Sittler, Jake Furry (Lizzie), and Nathan Furry. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Hunter, Emilee, Kristian, Ben, Tanner, and Katherine, and her sister, Patricia Hook (Jim).
Betty was a devoted housewife and mother. She supported Ed's career wherever it took them from Baltimore to Hudson, Ohio and ultimately to Roanoke where she lived for almost 53 years. While almost a native Roanoker, she never really lost her Baltimore accent. She was quick to make friends and always had a smile. Betty and Ed were active members of Christ Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank her nurses and the staff over the years at Brandon Oaks for her wonderful care and friendship.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation and graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.