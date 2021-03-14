Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Porter "Betty" Sittler
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Elizabeth Porter "Betty" Sittler

March 7, 1934 - March 8, 2021

Elizabeth Porter "Betty" Sittler (nee Ransone) passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home at Brandon Oaks in Roanoke, Virginia.

She was born on March 7, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late J.E.B. Ransone and Mary Price Ransone. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Ed Sittler, and four of her six siblings.

Betty leaves behind her children, Barbara Fink (Ben), David Sittler (Debbie) and Carol Furry (Mark); and her grandchildren, Andy Fink (Sarah), Katie Barns, Evan Sittler (Shannon), Lauren Sittler, Melissa Sittler, Jake Furry (Lizzie), and Nathan Furry. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Hunter, Emilee, Kristian, Ben, Tanner, and Katherine, and her sister, Patricia Hook (Jim).

Betty was a devoted housewife and mother. She supported Ed's career wherever it took them from Baltimore to Hudson, Ohio and ultimately to Roanoke where she lived for almost 53 years. While almost a native Roanoker, she never really lost her Baltimore accent. She was quick to make friends and always had a smile. Betty and Ed were active members of Christ Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank her nurses and the staff over the years at Brandon Oaks for her wonderful care and friendship.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation and graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dave and Family, My deepest sympathy and condolences on the loss of your Mom, Grand Mom and Great Grand Mom. What a family she had and loved. I wish you peace in the coming days. She will always be alive in your hearts and memories.
Kenny Wingfield
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of our dear Aunt Betty. She was a special lady and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna and Dave Brown
March 16, 2021
It's so very hard to lose anyone so dear to you. I hope that the great love you have all around can help ease the pain.
Moya Roland
March 15, 2021
Betty was always a joy to be around! Will miss her... so thankful I knew her. My condolences to all her family.
Linda Akers
March 14, 2021
Thinking of you dear friend! So sorry for your loss!!!.
carol ross
March 14, 2021
Love you sending prayers and hugs
Pam and Gary Herald
March 14, 2021
I´m sorry to hear this. I worked on her eyeglasses for many many years. I enjoyed talking to her. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Carole ferguson
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results