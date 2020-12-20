Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Roberts Warren
1990 - 2020
BORN
1990
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Elizabeth Roberts Warren

November 25, 1990 - December 12, 2020

Elizabeth R. Warren, age 30, beloved daughter of Stephen C. and Wendy H. Warren of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Our loving Savior welcomed Elizabeth to Heaven, where the loving arms of her grandmother, Wilma C. Warren, and favorite uncle, James M. Warren IV, were open and waiting.

Elizabeth is also survived by grandparents, James M. Warren III (Maruma) and William S. Hyland (Jean); brother, Christopher C. Warren (Chelse); sister, Emily S. Warren; adorable niece, Marceline; many special aunts, uncles and cousins; and her favorite dog, Callie.

Throughout her life, Elizabeth made friends easily and was beloved by many. In her youth, she swam competitively and enjoyed other sports. She graduated from Hidden Valley High School and Radford University's School of Social Work. She had a passion for helping others to shine, and was a vibrant, creative soul. She was happiest when listening to music, cooking, hiking, or taking long walks. She was an amazing artist and crafter, a true "maker" who had an eclectic range of interests that included gaming, biking, and positive affirmations. She was also a member of the Colonel William Preston Chapter, NSDAR. Her life and memory will be a blessing to those she left behind.

A private service will be held. Donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made at www.nami.org.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Elizabeth was our neighbor and I just learned of her passing, I’m so saddened by this loss. We saw her at least twice daily walking Callie up our street abs we always said hi. My kids would run out of the house just to greet and talk to her. My prayers and thoughts are with the Warren family, and I’m very sad I didn’t take her up on the offer to go walk up the mountain. She is missed on Longview Ave!
Andrea Owens
Neighbor
January 23, 2021
I met Elizabeth online, we connected over a music website with a bunch of other friends (also where she met Evan). I loved getting to know her, and her contagious smile and laughter over our many group chats and video calls with our group of friends. Every time I listen to The Shins, I will remember her and feel her warmth. I am sorry she left this world so soon, as she will be missed dearly, but I hope she is at peace and warming others still, wherever she is now.
Bebe Besch
January 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
December 30, 2020
Elizabeth was the kindest, most loving person that my family has been blessed to have had in our lives. She was a special friend to my boys and myself. She was always happy to go play Pokémon Go and ride the trolley downtown, as well as come spend hours crafting with me. Her positive attitude was always so uplifting and I was always inspired by her ability to look at an object and see this new and amazing way that it may be turned into something else. Her inspiration was infectious. She was so very talented and creative! The love and tremendous spirit that she had for all will definitely be missed by all those that knew her. My deep condolences to Mr.and Mrs.Warren and your family.
Jannette,Jayden,Jhorden,& Kingston
December 23, 2020
A precious soul gone entirely too soon. I knew Elizabeth for many years. We shared wonderful memories and many sweet conversations. I will forever remember her for her can-do attitude and positive spirit. She was a friend to all. Not only did I have the pleasure of knowing her personally but, a little over a year and a half ago, I was able to offer her a position on the team I currently manage. Elizabeth's hard work and perseverance shined through in her daily work. Her care for others was like no one I have ever known. She was genuinely interested in every person she met and freely poured her good vibes into others. To the entire Warren family, I offer my condolences. Mr. and Mrs. Warren, please know your daughter will forever be in the hearts of those of us in the referrals and authorizations family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers moving forward. Please do not hesitate to reach out if there is anything we can do for you or your family.
Lauren Norville
December 22, 2020
Hi Stephen and Wendi, Sorry to hear of this unimaginable loss. Godspeed to Elizabeth and you.
JIM HUMPHREY
December 22, 2020
To Elizabeth's family, I am so sorry for the loss of your precious daughter. Elizabeth was a co-worker of mine who quickly became a friend. We are all grieving her loss. If you need anything, please reach out to us. She was so special and will hold a permanent place in our hearts. You will continue to be in my prayers.
Maggie
December 21, 2020
Rebecca Vaughan
December 21, 2020
Christopher Sharples
December 20, 2020
Anne Dyson
December 20, 2020
Anne Dyson
December 20, 2020
We are tremendously sad about Elizabeth's passing and are holding you all in the light at this time. I am so glad I had a few months to get to know Elle; she was so sweet and special. May her memory be a blessing. All our love, Betsy and Norm
Betsy Hinsey and Norman Hinsey
December 20, 2020
Sending love and many prayers to the family. Elizabeth was a very special friend to my son, Adam, and loved and respected by our family. She will be missed.
Julie Sink
December 20, 2020
David Smith
December 20, 2020
David Smith
December 20, 2020
Many prayers to the family. Elizabeth was a very special person to my brother Lester, they took many walks, hikes, and bike rides together. She will be dearly missed by him and many others. May God comfort the family and we are truly going to miss her. Love and prayers.
Christina Yates
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results