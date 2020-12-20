A precious soul gone entirely too soon. I knew Elizabeth for many years. We shared wonderful memories and many sweet conversations. I will forever remember her for her can-do attitude and positive spirit. She was a friend to all. Not only did I have the pleasure of knowing her personally but, a little over a year and a half ago, I was able to offer her a position on the team I currently manage. Elizabeth's hard work and perseverance shined through in her daily work. Her care for others was like no one I have ever known. She was genuinely interested in every person she met and freely poured her good vibes into others. To the entire Warren family, I offer my condolences. Mr. and Mrs. Warren, please know your daughter will forever be in the hearts of those of us in the referrals and authorizations family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers moving forward. Please do not hesitate to reach out if there is anything we can do for you or your family.

Lauren Norville December 22, 2020