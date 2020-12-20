Elizabeth Roberts Warren
November 25, 1990 - December 12, 2020
Elizabeth R. Warren, age 30, beloved daughter of Stephen C. and Wendy H. Warren of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Our loving Savior welcomed Elizabeth to Heaven, where the loving arms of her grandmother, Wilma C. Warren, and favorite uncle, James M. Warren IV, were open and waiting.
Elizabeth is also survived by grandparents, James M. Warren III (Maruma) and William S. Hyland (Jean); brother, Christopher C. Warren (Chelse); sister, Emily S. Warren; adorable niece, Marceline; many special aunts, uncles and cousins; and her favorite dog, Callie.
Throughout her life, Elizabeth made friends easily and was beloved by many. In her youth, she swam competitively and enjoyed other sports. She graduated from Hidden Valley High School and Radford University's School of Social Work. She had a passion for helping others to shine, and was a vibrant, creative soul. She was happiest when listening to music, cooking, hiking, or taking long walks. She was an amazing artist and crafter, a true "maker" who had an eclectic range of interests that included gaming, biking, and positive affirmations. She was also a member of the Colonel William Preston Chapter, NSDAR. Her life and memory will be a blessing to those she left behind.
A private service will be held. Donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made at www.nami.org
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.