Ella Jean Morehead Snyder
April 3, 2022
Ella Jean Morehead Snyder, 99, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ella Morehead; her sisters, Louise Morehead, Virginia Gracey, Kitty Dunn, and Helen Boling; her brother, James Morehead; her former husband, Charles "Chuck" Snyder; and three nephews.
Ella Jean is survived by her daughters, Beverly Weiss and husband, Norman, of Roanoke, and Carolyn Shough and husband, Ronnie, of Ridgeway; her son, Charles Russell Snyder of Roanoke; her beloved grandchildren, Jonathan Snyder of Covington, and Laura Snyder of Charlotte, N.C.; and three nephews.
Ella Jean graduated from Bland High School and retired from RevCar Fasteners and was a member of West End United Methodist Church. In her later years, Ella Jean was known for her extra-long and comfortable afghans that she crocheted.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Alan Mabry and Carilion Hospice for their comfort and support and to Dr. Donald Smith, Ella's physician for many years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel – Downtown with Charlie Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West End United Methodist Church, 1221 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016, or to Carilion Hospice, Attn: Alan Mabry, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.