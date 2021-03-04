Menu
Ellen Louise Howard
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Ellen Louise Howard

September 17, 1922 - March 1, 2021

Ellen Louise Howard, age 98 of Blacksburg, went to be with her Jesus on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1922 to the late Irwin S. and Lura Bower Howard. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Howard Jones and Frances Howard Baird.

Louise loved walking under the blue skies to work and around Blacksburg. She was a proud Hokie and loved reading the newspaper. She was a secretary in the Ag Engineering Department at Va Tech, where she plotted rain fall amounts for the state before computers. She was a member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church. Her father was one of the charter members of the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department that was started the year Louise was born keeping families safe in Blacksburg.

She was the beloved aunt to Nicolynne Jones, Luralee Jones Cornwell (Steve), Vicki Baird Stec (Steve), and Barry W. Baird (Alison).

The family would like to give a special thanks to Noble Senior in Christiansburg and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care that she received. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions my be made to the Blacksburg Fire Department, 407 Hubbard Street, Blacksburg, Va. 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cully Hession
March 17, 2021
Cully Hession
March 17, 2021
I am a faculty member in Biological Systems Engineering (used to be Ag Engineering). I have these two photos of Louise from our archives. Just wanted to share. Unfortunately, while I know Louise is in the photos (and her sister?), I don't know which person is her.... If you know, let me know....
Cully Hession
March 17, 2021
