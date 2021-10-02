Ellen Evans KaseyAugust 20, 1934 - October 1, 2021Ellen Evans Kasey, 87 of Moneta, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Oakwood Health & Rehab. Center. She was born on Monday, August 20, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late John Thomas Evans and Mary Bowyer Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Forrest Kasey and her son, Stephen Forrest Kasey.She and her husband owned and operated Kasey Business Services for many years and she was a member of Radford Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda Kasey, Glenda Kasey Blanks (Dan); her granddaughters, Sarah Beth Welsh, Grace Lauren Welsh.The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Centra Oakwood Rehab.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.