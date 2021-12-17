Ellen Oglivia Rosazza Quarles
January 21, 1923 - December 14, 2021
Ellen Oglivia Rosazza Quarles, 98, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 21, 1923, to the late Grat Rosazza and Berta Jones Rosazza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lewis Quarles.
Ellen was a long-time member of Bedford Baptist Church where she attended regularly. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and retired from what is now Wells Fargo Bank. After retirement she volunteered at Bedford Memorial Hospital in the gift shop. She was well known for her flower garden and her good cooking. Ellen was also an election official for Bedford County. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her siblings, Edley R. Updike, Estelle R. Gray, Grat L. Rosazza and wife, Diane, and Laura R. Ayers; nieces and nephews, Karen Gray, Mike Ayers, Denise Gaston and Sheila Updike (Bailey); great-niece, Kendall Updike; stepdaughter, Nancy Tucker and husband, Tommy; stepgrandson, Michael Tucker and wife, Paula; stepgrandchildren, Austin Tucker and Peyton Tucker.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bedford Baptist Church with Chaplin Mel Bautistia officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.