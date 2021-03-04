Ellen Bowles Snidow
September 18, 1924 - March 1, 2021
Ellen Bowles Snidow, 96 of Pembroke, Va. departed this life to be in her Heavenly Home, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in the care of her loving family and Intrepid Hospice. Born on September 18, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva Meredith Bowles.
There will be a Celebration of Life of Ellen at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Pastors Russ Giesham and Eddie Kendall officiating. Funeral services will conclude at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Family will receive friends in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. We ask that all follow social distancing regulations and wear masks to protect all against Covid-19 in accordance with CDC Regulations and the recommendations set forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mount Lebanon Methodist Church or the American Heart Association
in Ellen's loving memory. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
.
