Elmira "Mira" Mayhew Wilson
April 29, 1932 - June 12, 2021
Elmira "Mira" Mayhew Wilson, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Mira was born on April 29, 1932, in Campbell County, Va., to Hubert and Viola Mayhew. She graduated from New London Academy in Bedford County, Va. Mira was married to the love of her life, the late Frank Edward Wilson, and they made their first home in Lynchburg, Va. They were married for 67 years.
In March of 1962, Mira and her family moved to Roanoke, Va. She was a member of Garden City Baptist Church for many years, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Women's Missionary Union. For over 35 years, Mira was a faithful member of New Hope Christian Church, where she was part of the Gleamer's Class, led Bible studies, and served on the church's Bereavement Committee. Mira loved Jesus with all her heart and always enjoyed the opportunity to tell others about Him and serve in His church.
Mira worked for Nationwide Insurance Company in Lynchburg and Allstate Insurance Company after moving to Roanoke. In 1971, she began working at Garden City Elementary School as a teacher's assistant, a job she loved and enjoyed every day for 25 years.
Left to cherish her loving legacy are her daughter, Sharon Woodfield and her husband, Bill; and her daughter, Lorrie Jones and husband, Greg, all of Roanoke, Va. She was "Nan" to three granddaughters, Amy Pearson (Justin) of Fairfax, Va., Stacey Fitzpatrick (Brandon) of Woodbridge, Va., and Jessica Plott (Josh) of Roanoke, Va. She was very proud of her nine great-grandchildren, Owen, Isaac, Emery, and Luke Pearson, Kayde and Zeke Fitzpatrick, and Kyleigh, Avery, and Weston Plott.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Also, a very special thanks to many of Mira's dear friends who helped the family care for her over the past month.
A Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at New Hope Christian Church on Welcome Valley Road in Roanoke. A Celebration of Mira's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at New Hope Christian Church. A private family graveside service will be held later in the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church's All In Fund. This fund was near and dear to Mira's heart as she felt it was a way to invest in the future. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.