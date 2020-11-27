Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elsie Louise Wade
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Elsie Louise Wade

July 3, 1927 - November 24, 2020

Elsie Louise Daniel Wade, 93, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sunday, July 3, 1927, to the late John and Ruth Peters Daniel. She worked for Leggetts, JCPenny, and Kenrose Manufacturing in the Roanoke Valley. Louise was a woman of faith. One of her greatest joys was playing the piano, especially for her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, William H. Wade; four sisters; and two brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Jeffery "Jeff" Wade, and wife, JoAnn, and Steven Eugene Wade and wife, LeAnne; brother, Marvin Daniel; grandchildren, William R. "Billy" Wade, and wife, Dina and Angela C. "Angie" Wade; and great-grandchildren, Chris Wade, Kimmy Wade, Lucy Ciancitto and Matty Ciancitto.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, VA 24153 (540)389-5441

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA 24153
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.