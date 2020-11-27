Elsie Louise Wade
July 3, 1927 - November 24, 2020
Elsie Louise Daniel Wade, 93, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sunday, July 3, 1927, to the late John and Ruth Peters Daniel. She worked for Leggetts, JCPenny, and Kenrose Manufacturing in the Roanoke Valley. Louise was a woman of faith. One of her greatest joys was playing the piano, especially for her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, William H. Wade; four sisters; and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Jeffery "Jeff" Wade, and wife, JoAnn, and Steven Eugene Wade and wife, LeAnne; brother, Marvin Daniel; grandchildren, William R. "Billy" Wade, and wife, Dina and Angela C. "Angie" Wade; and great-grandchildren, Chris Wade, Kimmy Wade, Lucy Ciancitto and Matty Ciancitto.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
