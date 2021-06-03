Menu
Roanoke Times
Elsie Marie Boothe Wright
1931 - 2021
Elsie Marie Boothe Wright

December 31, 1931 - June 1, 2021

Elsie Marie Boothe Wright went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born on December 31, 1931. She was the daughter of Irene and Clyde Boothe of Thaxton, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wesley Wright of Boones Mill; daughter, Lisa Wright (Ron Stultz); grandchildren, Savannah Wright (Matt), Carter Wright; and special "other son" Tommy Wright.

Services will be held at the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. for visitation and service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren or a charity of your choice in her honor.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Please visit www.connerbowman.com to leave condolences and view full obituary.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boones Mill Church of the Brethren
VA
Jun
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Boones Mill Church of the Brethren
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Miss Elsie. She was such a very special and gracious lady. May the Lird bring comfort and peace to her family and friends. She will be very missed by everyone who's heart she touched.
Gina James
Friend
June 5, 2021
