Elsie Marie Boothe Wright
December 31, 1931 - June 1, 2021
Elsie Marie Boothe Wright went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born on December 31, 1931. She was the daughter of Irene and Clyde Boothe of Thaxton, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wesley Wright of Boones Mill; daughter, Lisa Wright (Ron Stultz); grandchildren, Savannah Wright (Matt), Carter Wright; and special "other son" Tommy Wright.
Services will be held at the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. for visitation and service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren or a charity of your choice
in her honor.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Please visit www.connerbowman.com
to leave condolences and view full obituary.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.