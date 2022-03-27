Menu
Elton Harold Boothe
Elton Harold Boothe

Elton Harold Boothe, 65, of Botetourt, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Mabel Boothe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Susan; his much loved children, Angela and Kandy (Brian); much loved, grandchildren, Leah, Colby, Shayne and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Koda Bear and Asher Elton; brother, Rabon (Kathy); sister, Diana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, 305 East Washington Ave., Vinton. A celebration of Elton's life will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
