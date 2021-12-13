Elwood C. Bowman



Elwood C. Bowman, oldest son of James Ezra and Annie Mae (Montgomery) Bowman, was born October 21, 1935 in Franklin County, Va., and departed this life on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the age of 86 years.



He was united in marriage with Catherine Montgomery on August 28, 1955. To this union were born eight children, Donald (Catherine), June Heffley (William), Wesley (Carolyn), James (Addie), Chester (Barbara), Melinda Bowman (Arnold), Shirley Rutrough (Kermit"KC"), and Jesse (Dorinda). Surviving are his companion; children; 44 grandchildren; and 66 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wylenia Layman (Wayne), Eldon (Brenda), Galen (Vickie); brother-in-law, Randolph Brunk; and sister-in-law, Virginia Bowman.



Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Okey; sister, Rebecca Brunk; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Elwood faithfully served as an Elder in the Old German Baptist Brethren Church for over 45 years. He lived the most of his life on the farm where he was born, where he enjoyed the occupation of dairy farming.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill, Va. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the Mountain View ministry officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Clearview Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.