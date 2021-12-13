Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elwood C. Bowman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Elwood C. Bowman

Elwood C. Bowman, oldest son of James Ezra and Annie Mae (Montgomery) Bowman, was born October 21, 1935 in Franklin County, Va., and departed this life on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the age of 86 years.

He was united in marriage with Catherine Montgomery on August 28, 1955. To this union were born eight children, Donald (Catherine), June Heffley (William), Wesley (Carolyn), James (Addie), Chester (Barbara), Melinda Bowman (Arnold), Shirley Rutrough (Kermit"KC"), and Jesse (Dorinda). Surviving are his companion; children; 44 grandchildren; and 66 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wylenia Layman (Wayne), Eldon (Brenda), Galen (Vickie); brother-in-law, Randolph Brunk; and sister-in-law, Virginia Bowman.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Okey; sister, Rebecca Brunk; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Elwood faithfully served as an Elder in the Old German Baptist Brethren Church for over 45 years. He lived the most of his life on the farm where he was born, where he enjoyed the occupation of dairy farming.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill, Va. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the Mountain View ministry officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Clearview Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church
249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill, VA
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church
249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church
249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending caring thoughts and prayers to each of you.
Betty Sigmon Hudson
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results