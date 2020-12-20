Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Elwood James Streeter
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Dr. Elwood James Streeter

June 14, 1930 - December 2, 2020

Dr. Elwood James Streeter, son and eldest child of Hattie Goldie Forbes and William James Streeter, was born on June 14, 1930, in Greenville, North Carolina. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

After residing in California since 1958 where he practiced General Dentistry for 57 years, owned and administered in partnership two convalescent hospitals in Watts, Calif. for over three decades, and retired from the United States Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain after 34 years of active reserve service.

Dr. Streeter was laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park aside his late wife, Martha Thomas Streeter.

Dr. Streeter leaves behind daughter, Nicole Lynette Streeter from his marriage to Martha Streeter; daughter, Agnes Abston from a previous marriage; son-in-law, Mack Abston; and a host of other relatives.

Condolences can be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My first employer. As I recall our relationship from 1966. You were a "Gem"
Esther Bohannon
Friend
February 13, 2021
Nicole,
My sympathy to you as you lay your father to rest. He certainly had 90 wonderfully blessed years on this earth. After spending time with you and Elwood and your mom, I know he loved you very much. Love you.
Kim Kendrick
Friend
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results