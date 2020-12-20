Dr. Elwood James Streeter
June 14, 1930 - December 2, 2020
Dr. Elwood James Streeter, son and eldest child of Hattie Goldie Forbes and William James Streeter, was born on June 14, 1930, in Greenville, North Carolina. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
After residing in California since 1958 where he practiced General Dentistry for 57 years, owned and administered in partnership two convalescent hospitals in Watts, Calif. for over three decades, and retired from the United States Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain after 34 years of active reserve service.
Dr. Streeter was laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park aside his late wife, Martha Thomas Streeter.
Dr. Streeter leaves behind daughter, Nicole Lynette Streeter from his marriage to Martha Streeter; daughter, Agnes Abston from a previous marriage; son-in-law, Mack Abston; and a host of other relatives.
Condolences can be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.