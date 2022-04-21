Menu
Emily Virginia Hoyer
1933 - 2022
Emily Virginia (Smith) Hoyer

January 23, 1933 - March 17, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Emily Virginia (Smith) Hoyer, 89, of Gainesville, Fla., died Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an extended illness. Em­ily was born in Frank­lin County, Virginia on January 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Gillespie Ray Smith and Mary Elizabeth (Garland) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn Davis Smith, Fredrick Ray Smith, her sister, Mary (Smith) Steele, and her husband, Albert S. Hoyer. She attended Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn. where she met Albert. They grad­ uated from Roanoke College, Salem, Va. while raising four children. She was a respected ele­mentary and high school teacher, an active church volunteer and a Lifetime Member of Presbyterian Women.She served as a Commissioned Lay Min­ister in The Presbytery of the Sun (Louisiana), Presbytery of the Peaks (Belmont Presbyterian Church, Roanoke, Va.) and Presbytery of St. Au­gustine (Florida) serving as a part-time chaplain at the retirement community where she lived in Gainesville, Fla.

Emily is survived by two sons, Albert Mark Hoyer and wife, Kathy of Newton, N.J., Stephen C. Hoyer and wife, Sharon of Oconomowoc, Wis.; two daughters, Mary Kate Vellis and husband Nick of Gainesville, Fla. and Ann L. Arnold and husband John of Eustis, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Katie and Molly Hoyer, Christina, Andrew and Arny Hoy­er, Alexis Vellis, Scott and Bobby Arnold, and six great-grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at First Presby­terian Church, Gainesville, Fla. 106SW 3rd Street, Gainesville on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. An additional memorial service will be held at Belmont Presbyterian Church, Roanoke, Va. on Sat­urday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. with interment at the family cemetery in Hardy, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian Women via their website www. presbyterianwomen.org/giving-funding/give/ The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Inc, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Or Belmont Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box11525, Roanoke, VA, 24122.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 21, 2022.
