Emily Zaydell JohnsonApril 29, 1940 - March 24, 2022Emily Zaydell Johnson, age 81, of Callaway, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 29, 1940, in Ferrum, Va. Zaydell was preceded in death by her parents, Benny and Carrie Guilliams and her husband, Henry D. Johnson.Surviving are her sons, Tim Johnson of Callaway and Todd Johnson of Rocky Mount; daughter, Emily Quate (Nathan); grandchildren, Trevor Johnson, Sierra Johnson, and Jasper Quate; sisters, Nancy Holland (Ray) of Hardy, Vera Payne of Vinton, Gay Beeghly (Don) of Ferrum, and Linda Rakes of Ferrum; brother, Larry Guilliams (Pat) of Ferrum; numerous nieces and nephews. Zaydell was strong in her faith and shared her faith with the people she met.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Interment will follow in the Callaway Community Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.