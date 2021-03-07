Menu
Emily Susan Wade
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Emily Susan Umberger Wade

March 4, 2021

Emily Susan Umberger Wade, 68, of Roanoke and formerly of Rockbridge County, Virginia, passed from this life to a new life in Christ following a long battle with breast cancer on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Byron Umberger; and mother, Maude Rickey Umberger.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Winston Wade Jr.; her children, Jennifer Wade Brown and husband, Chris, Grace Wade Bauer and husband, Mike, Winston B. Wade and wife, Alyssa, Charles R. Wade and wife, Laura, and Ella Wade Ford and husband, Bryan. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren.

Susan grew up in Austinville in Wythe County, Virginia. She attended Fort Chiswell High School and graduated from Radford University. She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. The love she shared with her family is her greatest legacy and that love and devotion will endure for generations to come. Susan was a kind and generous soul, who shared friendship, compassion, and love to all who knew her. The world is a better place for the life that Susan led.

A private family memorial service is planned. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deirdre Cromie and Lori Apgar
March 12, 2021
Wayne Heslep
March 9, 2021
Charlie & Family, I was so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. Cancer is a horrible disease & I know she is in God's loving arms now. Prayers for you & the kids during this difficult time.
Jeanne Lunsford Painter
Friend
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Susan was always so kind and caring. Praying for your beautiful family...
Yvonne Hensley
March 7, 2021
God bless you all in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Wear
Family
March 6, 2021
